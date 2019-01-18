ANC not surprised by Solly Msimanga's 'long overdue recall'

"The ANC in Gauteng is not surprised at the recall by the DA of Solly Msimanga from his post as Tshwane executive mayor. This long-awaited move was inevitable," read the ANC statement.

"We agree wholeheartedly with the DA that the residents of Tshwane deserve better. Under Msimanga’s watch, service delivery in the capital city has all but collapsed, compromising the quality of life of its residents.

"Sadly, Solly Msimanga leaves behind an ailing municipality, with more questions rather than answers to his epic failures in his short stint at the helm of the city.

"The ANC would have preferred that the DA live up to its call that it holds its representatives accountable - but this is not to be."