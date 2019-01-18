Politics

Bosasa piled up cash in vault for ‘chicken order’ bribes: Agrizzi

18 January 2019 - 05:59 By Ranjeni Munusamy
Top boss of corruption-accused facilities management company Bosasa, Angelo Agrizzi, gives testimony at the Commission into State Capture in Parktown, Johannesburg. January 16, 2019.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The Zondo commission ventured into the belly of the beast of illicit operations at the controversial Bosasa empire, with video evidence showing wads of cash totalling R1m being counted for the payment of bribes.


The second day of explosive testimony by former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi focused on a six-minute video secretly recorded inside a vault of the company’s chief executive, Gavin Watson.

