Bosasa piled up cash in vault for ‘chicken order’ bribes: Agrizzi
18 January 2019 - 05:59
The Zondo commission ventured into the belly of the beast of illicit operations at the controversial Bosasa empire, with video evidence showing wads of cash totalling R1m being counted for the payment of bribes.
The second day of explosive testimony by former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi focused on a six-minute video secretly recorded inside a vault of the company’s chief executive, Gavin Watson.
- For more on this story, please visit Times Select.