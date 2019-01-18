'Marginalise us at your peril', Western Cape alliance partners tell ANC

The ANC's alliance partners in the Western Cape want the party to ensure their leaders feature prominently in its lists of candidates that will be deployed to the national and provincial legislatures, warning that sidelining them could cost the majority party.

“According to our observation, we do not believe that the outcome is going to reflect the leadership of the alliance because an attempt is made to front-load a certain section of the movement to the detriment of the leadership of the alliance,” Benson Ngqentsu, the SA Communist Party's (SACP's) provincial secretary, said on Friday.

“Marginalise, sideline or exclude the alliance at your own peril; that is the message we want to send to the ANC,” he added.

The provincial leadership of labour federation Cosatu, the SA National Civic Organisation and the SACP met on Thursday to discuss concerns about the possible outcomes of the ANC's list process – a process of nominating candidates to represent the party in the Western Cape legislature and at Parliament.

They claim the process and its results disregarded the alliance components reflected an anti-alliance connotation and appeared to be a worrying attempt to marginalise the rural section of the mass democratic movement.