Want to compete in this year's national election? It'll cost you R200k

The deposits to be made by political parties wanting to contest the 2019 national and provincial elections will remain the same as they were in 2014, the Electoral Commission of SA said on Friday.

The commission said it had approved the deposit of R200,000 for parties wishing to contest the national election and R45,000 per provincial election contested.

This means a political party wanting to contest the national election and provincial elections in all provinces needs to deposit R605,000 with the commission.

The commission said the retention of the same deposits from 2014 meant a significant reduction in the amount in real terms.

It said the final determination of the deposits by the commission followed the publication of the proposed amounts for public comment in October last year. The commission said 14 submissions had been received from political parties and other stakeholders.