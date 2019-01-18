WATCH LIVE | Bribes and corruption: Angelo Agrizzi back in hot seat at state capture inquiry

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi is set to continue his explosive testimony at the state capture inquiry on Friday.

On Thursday, the Zondo commission ventured into the belly of the beast of illicit operations at the controversial Bosasa empire, with video evidence showing wads of cash totalling R1m being counted for the payment of bribes.

The second day of explosive testimony by Agrizzi focused on a six-minute video secretly recorded inside a vault of the company’s chief executive, Gavin Watson.