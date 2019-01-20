How Solly Msimanga was pushed out of Tshwane

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga did not resign on his own accord but was forced by the DA to choose between the city and running for the premiership of Gauteng.

Msimanga made a shock announcement on Friday that he would leave the Tshwane mayoral post at the end of February to focus on his candidacy for the premiership of Gauteng. But insiders said he was asked to choose by the party’s federal executive.

“He was forced to resign, he didn't want to. The statement of his resignation was written and he was told to read it,” said an insider who was at the meeting.

Msimanga has denied that he was forced to resign.

