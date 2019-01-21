ANC MPs got home security upgrades, university fees - Agrizzi

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has detailed how the controversial prisons security company allegedly recruited senior ANC MPs, including Vincent Smith, to do its bidding.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Monday, Agrizzi said that Smith, along with two other members of parliament’s portfolio committee on correctional services, were allegedly paid a monthly stipend to manage Bosasa’s reputation within government.

Agrizzi also admitted to allegedly increasing a monthly bribe to R100,000 per month for Smith, footing the bill for security upgrades at his home and for his daughter’s university fees.

"I met Smith at parliament where I tried to get a meeting with him because he was being difficult. He didn’t want to have anything to do with Bosasa.

"I wanted to explain it to him what the company was about and do a presentation. I thought I could swing his mind to looking at us more favourably. I wanted him to work with us," Agrizzi told the commission.

"I didn’t believe that he knew the full extent of the company... He was openly very critical of the Special Investigating Unit report (into Bosasa). You could never phone him like you could with other people from parliament."