Five Bosasa 'bribes' that left Mzansi shooketh
Since his testimony at the Zondo inquiry into state capture began last week, former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi has dropped one bombshell after the other.
Here are five shocking allegations from Agrizzi’s testimony.
The ANC campaign
On January 18 2019, Agrizzi alleged that Bosasa paid R1.8m towards the ANC’s election campaign in the North West five years ago.
He said the department of social development paid the company R3.4m for software and Bosasa handed over some of the money to the ANC for the campaign.
The ANC said it would not defend members implicated in wrongdoing.
"If each time there is a name of a member or leader of the ANC being dropped at the commission, the ANC will not do a running commentary. The ANC encourages those individuals to explain if they are implicated," said national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa.
Jumbo Liquor
Agrizzi alleged that Bosasa would launder money through Jumbo Liquor using fraudulent invoices, where alcohol would not be purchased and was never delivered.
The transaction would be arranged by an agent who took a commission of between 5% and 7.5%.
The late NUM union leader
Agrizzi alleged in his testimony last week that the late National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) Kloof branch chairperson Jackson Mafika accepted a bribe from Bosasa.
NUM said it would study the evidence provided by Agrizzi.
Monthly salaries
Agrizzi revealed that Bosasa did not give bribes in lump sums, but normally made payments in monthly instalments.
The laundered money was allegedly used to pay government officials and Bosasa employees, who were aware of the corrupt activities.
Agrizzi revealed that Bosasa would spend between R4m and R6m on bribes every month.
Mofokeng’s R15K groceries
Agrizzi alleged that Bosasa gave the secretary-general of the Chemicals, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Worker’s Union (Ceppawu), Simon Mofokeng, grocery parcels amounting to R15,000, in exchange for inside information that would help Bosasa to secure a Sasol contract in 1999.
The commission of inquiry into state capture has heard damning evidence from its surprise witness, Angelo Agrizzi, since Wednesday January 16 2019. Tiso Blackstar associate editor, Ranjeni Munusamy and Sunday Times political reporter, Qaanitah Hunter have a sit-down discussion about what this evidence could mean for the commission, and other witnesses, going forward.