Five Bosasa 'bribes' that left Mzansi shooketh

Since his testimony at the Zondo inquiry into state capture began last week, former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi has dropped one bombshell after the other.



Here are five shocking allegations from Agrizzi’s testimony.



The ANC campaign



On January 18 2019, Agrizzi alleged that Bosasa paid R1.8m towards the ANC’s election campaign in the North West five years ago.

He said the department of social development paid the company R3.4m for software and Bosasa handed over some of the money to the ANC for the campaign.

The ANC said it would not defend members implicated in wrongdoing.

"If each time there is a name of a member or leader of the ANC being dropped at the commission, the ANC will not do a running commentary. The ANC encourages those individuals to explain if they are implicated," said national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa.