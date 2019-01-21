WATCH LIVE | Bombshells, bribes and a president: Angelo Agrizzi testifies at state capture inquiry

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is testifying at the state capture inquiry on Monday, where he is expected to drop even more bombshells.

The Sunday Times reported that Agrizzi will reveal that former president Jacob Zuma allegedly pocketed a R300,000 monthly payment to protect Bosasa chiefs from prosecution for paying millions of rands in bribes to secure lucrative government contracts.

Agrizzi is now in witness protection as he spills the beans on what is shaping up to be a scandal as elaborate as the Gupta furore that helped force Zuma from power early last year.