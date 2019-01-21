Politics

WATCH LIVE | Bombshells, bribes and a president: Angelo Agrizzi testifies at state capture inquiry

Editor's Note: This livestream is due to begin at 12pm

21 January 2019 - 08:56 By TimesLIVE

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is testifying at the state capture inquiry on Monday, where he is expected to drop even more bombshells.

The Sunday Times reported that Agrizzi will reveal that former president Jacob Zuma allegedly pocketed a R300,000 monthly payment to protect Bosasa chiefs from prosecution for paying millions of rands in bribes to secure lucrative government contracts.

Agrizzi is now in witness protection as he spills the beans on what is shaping up to be a scandal as elaborate as the Gupta furore that helped force Zuma from power early last year.


Bosasa, headed by Gavin Watson, is said to have benefited from billions in state contracts by paying off top government officials, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) bosses, MPs and ministers in elaborate schemes to disguise the source of dirty cash used to secure their compliance.

But Agrizzi is keeping the best for last, as sources close to commission investigators say he will tell deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo how Bosasa paid off Zuma and two top officials at the NPA - special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi and deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba. He will claim they were still receiving their monthly payments when he left the company in 2016.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has heard damning evidence from its surprise witness, Angelo Agrizzi, since January 16 2019. Tiso Blackstar associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy and The Sunday Times' political reporter Qaanitah Hunter have a sit-down discussion about what this evidence could mean for the commission, and other witnesses, going forward.

