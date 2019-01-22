Bribes, ANC parties & THAT money vault: 5 Angelo Agrizzi articles you must read
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has dropped bombshells that have sparked controversy and questions about the ruling party and government officials.
From corrupt activities of the company, including money laundering, bribing government officials and secret meetings, here are five must-read articles about Agrizzi's testimony before the state capture commission.
R4m to R6m on bribes
Agrizzi revealed that the security company allegedly spent between R4m and R6m a month on bribing government officials.
Agrizzi said the money was delivered in grey money bags.
Bribing government departments for contracts
Agrizzi alleged that Bosasa had paid numerous government departments millions of rands in exchange for major security contracts.
According to Agrizzi's testimony, Bosasa used the services of Sesinyi Seopela to facilitate the payments.
Bosasa and ANC rallies
Agrizzi detailed how Bosasa allegedly paid for ANC rallies in Gauteng, apparently at Nomvula Mokonyane's request, through Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.
He revealed that Bosasa allegedly did a dozen events, which included catering, cakes and birthday parties, including for former president Jacob Zuma.
Bosasa's money vault
Footage of money being counted in Watson's vault was revealed at the inquiry last week. Agrizzi said the company kept cash in vaults and delivered them in grey money bags to bribe officials.
Dudu Myeni
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni is one of the many named in state capture allegations. Last week Agrizzi alleged that Myeni had shared top secret information about an NPA investigation into Bosasa at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria.