Bribes, ANC parties & THAT money vault: 5 Angelo Agrizzi articles you must read

22 January 2019 - 07:56 By Odwa Mjo
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has made many revelations around the company's alleged corrupt activities.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has dropped bombshells that have sparked controversy and questions about the ruling party and government officials.

From corrupt activities of the company, including money laundering, bribing government officials and secret meetings, here are five must-read articles about Agrizzi's testimony before the state capture commission.

R4m to R6m on bribes 

Agrizzi revealed that the security company allegedly spent between R4m and R6m a month on bribing government officials.

Agrizzi said the money was delivered in grey money bags.

Bosasa spent between R4m and R6m a month on bribes, Angelo Agrizzi tells state capture inquiry

Corruption-accused company Bosasa spent between R4m and R6m a month on bribing officials “to do what we want”, former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi said ...
5 days ago

Bribing government departments for contracts 

Agrizzi alleged that Bosasa had paid numerous government departments millions of rands in exchange for major security contracts. 

According to Agrizzi's testimony, Bosasa used the services of Sesinyi Seopela to facilitate the payments. 

Agrizzi on Bosasa: 'We paid many government departments'

Controversial prisons security company Bosasa allegedly made numerous payments totalling millions of rand to various government departments in ...
18 hours ago

Bosasa and ANC rallies

Agrizzi detailed how Bosasa allegedly paid for ANC rallies in Gauteng, apparently at  Nomvula Mokonyane's request, through Bosasa boss Gavin Watson. 

He revealed that Bosasa allegedly did a dozen events, which included catering, cakes and birthday parties, including for former president Jacob Zuma. 

How Bosasa paid for ANC rallies, Zuma's birthday cake: Angelo Agrizzi

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has detailed how the company allegedly footed the bill for ANC rallies in Gauteng – at the insistence of ...
20 hours ago

Bosasa's money vault

Footage of money being counted in Watson's vault was revealed at the inquiry last week. Agrizzi said the company kept cash in vaults and delivered them in grey money bags to bribe officials. 

State capture: Bosasa boss Gavin Watson seen on film with R1m 'bribe' cash

Dramatic footage of cash being counted in the vault of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was shown at the commission of inquiry investigating state capture on ...
4 days ago

Dudu Myeni

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni is one of the many named in state capture allegations. Last week Agrizzi alleged that Myeni had shared top secret information about an NPA investigation into Bosasa at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria. 

State capture inquiry: Angelo Agrizzi drops bombshell evidence against Dudu Myeni

Former Bosasa executive says being part of state capture was 'like being in a cult'
5 days ago

