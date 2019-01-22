Mokonyane's 'Christmas goodies' trend as Agrizzi's testimony blows up social media
Minister of environmental affairs Nomvula Mokonyane was at the centre of conversation on Twitter after Angelo Agrizzi made allegations about her supposed requests from Bosasa, which allegedly included an elaborate Christmas grocery list.
Agrizzi told the state capture commission that Bosasa paid the bill for many ANC parties and rallies, which were requested by Mokonyane through Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.
Sunday Times reported that in this week's testimony, Agrizzi would detail how Bosasa had been given a list to buy groceries for Mokonyane every year, which included large supplies of alcohol and meat.
Mokonyane's list apparently included 120 cases of cold drink, four cases of whiskey, 8 lambs, 12 cases of frozen chicken, 200kg of beef and 40 cases of beer.
Agrizzi said Bosasa would cater for rallies with 40,000 to 50,00 people, birthdays and funeral services. The former COO claimed that Bosasa would receive "ridiculous requests" from Mokonyane for birthdays.
He also alleged that the minister received R50,000 a month from Bosasa for years.
Agrizzi on monthly payments of R50,000 to MINISTER Nomvula Mokonyane.
Agrizzi also claimed that he would rent cars for Mokonyane's daughter. After numerous crashes, Agrizzi offered to arrange driving training for her.
The former COO also told the commission that between 2002 and 2003, Bosasa paid for funeral costs for deceased family members.
EWN reported that Mokonyane said the claims were "preposterous and lacking in factual accuracy".
Mokonyane's alleged requests trended on Twitter after Agrizzi's jaw-dropping testimony.
