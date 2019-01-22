Mokonyane's 'Christmas goodies' trend as Agrizzi's testimony blows up social media

Mokonyane's list apparently included 120 cases of cold drink, four cases of whiskey, 8 lambs, 12 cases of frozen chicken, 200kg of beef and 40 cases of beer.

Agrizzi said Bosasa would cater for rallies with 40,000 to 50,00 people, birthdays and funeral services. The former COO claimed that Bosasa would receive "ridiculous requests" from Mokonyane for birthdays.



He also alleged that the minister received R50,000 a month from Bosasa for years.