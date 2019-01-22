Parliament dismisses 'falsehoods' by former staff about ‘toxicity’

Some civil society organisations had been roped into the campaign.

"Parliament denounces these individuals’ attempt to exploit the tragic situation for narrow personal ends and to unduly influence the work of the commission.”

Parliament said none of the people listed as former staff members had left due to bullying as alleged in a document issued publicly by the group.

“The opportunistic claims made by this group that they left parliament due to its ‘toxicity’ cannot be backed by any factual evidence.”

The reasons for their departure were diverse, as supported by their resignation letters, exit interviews and CCMA rulings, parliament said.

As an example, it cited the case of Martina Della Togna whose five-year fixed-term contract of employment as multimedia production manager had come to an end on January 31 2016.

It said Della Togna had wanted her contract to be renewed for another five years and had taken the matter to the CCMA.

“Her case was dismissed. Since her departure from parliament, Ms Della Togna has applied several times to rejoin parliament in various capacities, including the post she formerly held. Unfortunately, her applications were not successful.”

Parliament said despite its challenges, it was satisfied that it continued to be an employer of choice for many.

It said this was demonstrated by a range of indicators such as its attractiveness to more highly skilled and competent knowledge workers, low staff turnover rates and a rating as a preferred employer by the majority of staff in an independently conducted survey.

“Parliament staff retention rates are among the best in both the public and private sectors in South Africa, registering as low as 1.49% staff turnover rate in the current financial year.”