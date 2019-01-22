State capture: Bosasa furnished prison boss Linda Mti's house

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has detailed how the company bribed senior officials from the department of correctional services (DCS) to secure lucrative contracts at prisons across the country.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, Agrizzi said Bosasa allegedly oversaw the construction and footed the bill for lavish houses built for former prisons boss Linda Mti and DCS chief officer Patrick Gillingham.

Bosasa underhandedly landed a massive R486bn contract for fencing at about 66 prisons in 2005, while Mti was commissioner at DCS. He said he met Mti in 2007 after Mti resigned from the position.

"I went with Gavin Watson (Bosasa’s CEO) to Mti’s house in Savannah Hills Estate. We sat outside waiting because he had gone on a morning walk. I was also informed that all the furnishing in the house had been done by Bosasa," Agrizzi said.