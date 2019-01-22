State capture inquiry gets acting secretary after bribery allegations
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has appointed corporate governance expert Peter Pedlar as the acting secretary of the commission of inquiry into state capture.
This comes after the commission’s secretary Khotso de Wee was put on special leave last week, when former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi alleged he had been the recipient of a bribe during his tenure as chief operations officer at the Department of Justice.
The alleged bribe was linked to a 2013 installation of security systems in various courts around the country.
Pedlar will take up the position until February 28 so long as the investigation into De Wee is not finalised before then.
According to his CV, Pedlar served in recent years as the chief financial officer of Artscape and the head of strategy for the Gautrain Management Agency.