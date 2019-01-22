WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into 'tainted' NPA officials resumes

The inquiry into the fitness of two top National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials to hold office resumes on Tuesday.

The inquiry, headed by retired justice Yvonne Mokgoro, on Tuesday requested former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s affidavit from the commission of inquiry into state capture. This followed reports that suspended deputy NDPP Nomgcobo Jiba and suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi were allegedly bribed by the facilities management company.

Following years of allegations of improper conduct and political influence over their jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Jiba and Mrwebi in October, pending the inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

The inquiry will, among others, deal with adverse comments made in court judgments which related to the prosecution of former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Chris MacAdam is among witnesses expected to take the stand when the enquiry resumes.