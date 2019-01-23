Burning evidence and fake server crashes - the incredible Agrizzi testimony continues

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi continued his testimony on Tuesday, January 22. Agrizzi detailed the company's alleged relationship with the department of correctional services and the apparent contracts they managed to secure.



Business Day reported that Agrizzi testified that evidence was burnt and fake server crashes implemented. Here are five important revelations from Agrizzi.

Linda Mti



Agrizzi claimed that Bosasa gave bribes to then correctional services commissioner Linda Mti and chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham, including buying and furnishing Mti's house and buying cars for Gillingham's daughter.

The media



Agrizzi told the commission that after a Mail & Guardian report on the irregular awarding of prison tenders in 2009, Bosasa boss Gavin Watson ordered that incriminating documents and computers be destroyed.

Agrizzi confirms reports



The M&G report revealed that Bosasa worked with a company called Blake Travel that helped Bosasa to organise travel arrangements for government officials. Agrizzi said that the information was true.

Getting rid of evidence



All of the incriminating evidence, including documents and computers involving Blake Travel, were allegedly destroyed at a Bosasa construction site and set alight.

A tip-off



Agrizzi claimed that after receiving information about the Special Investigating Unit's progress on the correctional services contracts, Watson told his team to "fake" a server crash after he was informed that the Bosasa offices would be raided.