EFF threatens chaotic Sona if Cyril Ramaphosa doesn't 'come clean' on Bosasa

The EFF on Wednesday threatened to turn the state of the nation address (Sona) into a question-and-answer session if President Cyril Ramaphosa does not “account” for his role in the Bosasa scandal before the end of January.

EFF leader Julius Malema said that if Ramaphosa does not come clean about his son's relationship with the controversial company, his party MPs will do to him what they did to former president Jacob Zuma.

"Ramaphosa, as president of the republic, must call an open press conference and take the country into his confidence about his dealings with Bosasa. His explanation in parliament regarding Bosasa has exposed him as having lied, since both his son and Bosasa contradicted him," Malema said.

He also said Ramaphosa must act against ANC members implicated in Bosasa's network of corruption, uncovered by testimony at the state capture commission.

Ramaphosa last year told parliament that his son Andile had assured him he received legitimate payment for services to Bosasa through his business consultancy.

"To this end‚ he actually even showed me a contract that he signed with Bosasa and the contract also deals with issues of integrity‚ anti-corruption."

Ramaphosa said he would be the first to send his son to jail if Andile’s version proved false. Since then there have been several twists.