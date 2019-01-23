Failure to promote non-racialism 'biggest failure' in SA - FW de Klerk

De Klerk also criticised the country for what he said was a dismal failure to achieve equality saying South Africa was more of an unequal society in 2019 than it was in 1994 “and to our shame is now the most unequal country in the world”.

He said inequality had also grown within all communities with levels of inequality within the black community almost as high as they were in the country as a whole.

De Klerk had positive things to say about President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying the country was "extremely fortunate" that he had emerged as leader of the ANC at its December 2017 national conference.

“I believe that he is sincere in his efforts to restore the integrity of state institutions and state-owned enterprises after many of them were captured by his predecessor and his Gupta cronies,” he said, adding that the revelations of the Zondo Commission were astounding with new exposures of the brazen corruption that was at the heart of the last administration.

“The very fact that we have institutions that can fearlessly expose corruption in the highest echelons of government is in itself a cause for confidence in the future. However, the key test will be the degree to which the truths now being exposed in the Zondo Commission and others will have consequences for the perpetrators”.

He said it was essential that Ramaphosa succeeded in restoring the integrity of the National Prosecuting Authority, the SA Revenue Service, the intelligence services, the police, SOEs and other state institutions and stamp his authority on the institutions of his party which were still heavily influenced by the culture of his predecessor.

De Klerk predicted that the outcome of this struggle within the ANC would probably have much more significance than the outcome of May’s election. “If President Ramaphosa wins and is able to succeed with his efforts to restore the integrity of government institutions, I am reasonably confident about the future.

“The other sine qua non is that he should take concerted action to end South Africa’s slide into new forms of racism and should resume Nelson Mandela’s proud tradition of promoting national reconciliation,” he said.

Without mentioning the DA, De Klerk revealed that he would be voting for an opposition party that has a good record and a good administration.

De Klerk repeatedly sought to remind his audience about his role in South Africa's transition, telling critics of that transformation process: “Let me make it clear to critics of our transformation process that had we not taken the actions that we initiated in February 1990 we would have continued down the 1985 road to a catastrophic racial war; to the destruction of our economy and to a very bleak future for all our people.”