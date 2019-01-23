Politics

Nomgcobo Jiba wants parts of prosecutor's testimony thrown out

23 January 2019 - 13:36 By AMIL UMRAW
Lawyers acting for Nomgcobo Jiba want parts of senior prosecutor Jan Ferreira’s testimony to be disallowed.
Lawyers acting for Nomgcobo Jiba want parts of senior prosecutor Jan Ferreira’s testimony to be disallowed.
Image: Picture: SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Lawyers representing suspended deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba at the inquiry into her fitness to hold office on Wednesday argued for parts of senior prosecutor Jan Ferreira’s testimony to be disallowed.

Advocate  Thabani Masuku, representing Jiba, on Wednesday argued that Jiba may be prejudiced if Ferreira is appointed as a prosecutor should the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decide to re-enroll charges of fraud and perjury against her.

In 2015 Ferreira drafted a legal opinion advising then NPA boss Shaun Abrahams that a case against Jiba was sound in law, further arguing that Jiba had committed perjury when she said she gave consideration to all available evidence when authorising racketeering charges against former Hawks boss Johan Booysen.

Abrahams instead withdrew charges against Jiba, but that decision has since been reviewed and set aside. It is now left to newly appointed national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi to decide Jiba’s fate.

"Batohi's decision may well be that the criminal trial must proceed, or must not proceed. If the prosecution should proceed, we have problems because it informs how far we go with him (Ferreira), especially if he is appointed as the prosecution in the case," Masuku argued.

"It is not fair to ask Jiba to respond to a potential prosecutor. It is prejudicial."

Former Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro, who chairs the inquiry, is currently deliberating on the matter. She is expected to make a decision on whether to allow Ferreira to continue later this afternoon.

MORE

NPA inquiry asks Zondo commission for Angelo Agrizzi’s affidavit

News reports suggest advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi were allegedly bribed by facilities management firm Bosasa
Politics
2 days ago

'They axed me like you cut off cancer on your finger': senior prosecutor testifies at NPA inquiry

Official tasked to lead investigations and prosecute foreign bribery cases was given 24 hours to hand over all cases to the serious crimes litigation ...
News
6 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | NPA inquiry: Probe into Jiba and Mrwebi gets under way

The inquiry into the fitness of two top National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials to hold office starts on Monday, less than two weeks before ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘This is better than spooking you’: Denis Goldberg gets highest ANC honour Politics
  2. ELECTIONS | Are you registered to vote? Click to check Politics
  3. EFF threatens chaotic Sona if Cyril Ramaphosa doesn't 'come clean' on Bosasa Politics
  4. Nomgcobo Jiba wants parts of prosecutor's testimony thrown out Politics
  5. Bosasa bribed prisons official for R106m 'rapid' payment, says Angelo Agrizzi Politics

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo reprimands media over premature reporting
X