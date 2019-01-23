‘This is better than spooking you’: Denis Goldberg gets highest ANC honour

“I’m not very sure today whether he is happy about the ANC because we might have gone astray many a time along the way. The ANC of their time was the greatest movement.

“We’re trying by all means to emulate them and I’m sure one day we’ll make it. But we are not going to fail you. We’ll try our best to work for the people, especially the downtrodden, the poor of our country.”

Goldberg, the only white member of Umkhonto weSizwe to be sentenced to life imprisonment in 1964 at the Rivonia Trial, said the award was not only for him, but also for his late wife, Esme, and his comrades in the Struggle.

“To be so honoured in my lifetime is better than coming to spook you. I’m happy about what’s happening today. I’m really deeply moved,” he said.