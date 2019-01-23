Politics

‘This is better than spooking you’: Denis Goldberg gets highest ANC honour

23 January 2019 - 14:40 By Dave Chambers
Rivonia triallist Denis Goldberg at his home in Hout Bay on January 23 2019 with Deputy President David Mabuza.
Image: ANC

The ANC will reclaim its former glory, Deputy President David Mabuza told Rivonia triallist Denis Goldberg on Wednesday.

Mabuza visited Goldberg, 85, at his home in Hout Bay, Cape Town, to present him with the ANC’s highest award, Isitwalandwe, which the deputy president received on his behalf at the ANC's January 8 celebration in Durban.

“This award is a very special award. We’re very happy about this man. This man stands for what the ANC was,” said Mabuza.

Rivonia triallist Denis Goldberg: life is wonderful

As he approaches his 85th birthday, Rivonia triallist Denis Goldberg still believes the words he shouted to his mother when he was sentenced to life ...
News
9 months ago

“I’m not very sure today whether he is happy about the ANC because we might have gone astray many a time along the way. The ANC of their time was the greatest movement.

“We’re trying by all means to emulate them and I’m sure one day we’ll make it. But we are not going to fail you. We’ll try our best to work for the people, especially the downtrodden, the poor of our country.”

Goldberg, the only white member of Umkhonto weSizwe to be sentenced to life imprisonment in 1964 at the Rivonia Trial, said the award was not only for him, but also for his late wife, Esme, and his comrades in the Struggle.

“To be so honoured in my lifetime is better than coming to spook you. I’m happy about what’s happening today. I’m really deeply moved,” he said.

ANC has turned South Africa into a crony state: Rivonia trialist

Rivonia trialist Denis Goldberg fears that the ANC has turned South Africa into a crony state. He was addressing the audience at Guildhall where he, ...
Politics
2 years ago

“I think it’s a recognition of the role of a whole generation of people who brought us out of the darkness of apartheid.”

Acting Western Cape ANC chair Khaya Magaxa, who was at the ceremony, said: “[Goldberg] is like Mandela. He’s one of the founders of the generation that fought for freedom for all our people.

“He served his time in Pretoria prison. Because he is white he was cut off from his fellow Rivonia triallists who were on Robben Island. That was psychological cruelty.”

Provincial ANC secretary Faiez Jacobs said: “He is a fighter for social justice. He stood for a struggle that was non-racial. I’m happy that he could achieve this award in his lifetime.”

ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni's tips for a happy marriage? Sex three times a week

Andrew Mlangeni has‚ for decades‚ given sage advice to the ANC - but at his birthday party on Wednesday the 93-year-old ventured into the realms of ...
Politics
7 months ago

Mandela and Bizos: redefining 'bromance'

Many great men come from humble origins, and extraordinary friendships are often born in unremarkable places. George Bizos met the mythical figure ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

The Big Read: Kathrada and Zuma - hope from beyond the grave

Two men died last week. The one a hero of the liberation struggle whose long and distinguished life reflected the greatness of a movement that ...
News
1 year ago

