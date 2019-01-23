WATCH LIVE | Who will be named next? Angelo Agrizzi testifies at state capture inquiry

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi will on Wednesday continue his testimony at the state capture inquiry.

Agrizzi spent most of his testimony on Tuesday detailing how Bosasa bribed senior department of correctional services (DCS) officials to secure lucrative contracts and undermine anybody who stood in its way.

Agrizzi said Bosasa allegedly oversaw the construction, and footed the bill for, lavish houses built for former prisons boss Linda Mti. Bosasa landed a massive R486m contract for fencing at about 66 prisons in 2005, while Mti was commissioner at DCS. The company is said to have also paid for Mti’s travel costs, arranged holidays for him and his family, arranged flights and paid for his children’s education.