Millions, mostly young and poor, not interested in registering to vote

The Cape Town-based company Citizen Surveys says it collates its data from face-to-face interviews with a nationally representative sample of 3,900 respondents per quarter. The interviews are conducted in English, Zulu, Xhosa, Afrikaans, Sotho, Sepedi, and Setswana and sampling sites are selected through scientific probability sampling in all provinces and across the metro, urban and rural divide.

The company said its sample was based on the latest StatsSA estimates of the population aged 18 and older and sample weights were applied to ensure the sample represented the most recent national population with respect to province, race, gender, age, and area type.

The study published on Wednesday shows there are about 11.2-million unregistered voters and that 40% or 4.5-million of them say they do not intend to register to vote.

The survey found that a significant proportion of them were young South Africans, with about one third aged between 18 and 24 years and another third aged between 25 and 34 years.

The study showed that the highest proportion of the 4.5-million are from the lower income groups [63%] with 48% residing in the major metropolitan areas.

At 30%, Gauteng had the most people who did not intend to register.

The survey also found that 44%, or 4.6-million, of eligible voters who intended registering to vote were facing challenges such as providing proof of address, getting time off work, or getting to the registration venue.

The Citizen Surveys developed a voter-readiness model which puts voters into four categories: ready voters, likely voters, challenged voters and unmotivated potential voters. According to the model, the ready voters stand at 39% or 14.5-million adults. These are voters who are motivated to vote, registered, and can overcome voting day challenges.