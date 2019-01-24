Politics

'Vote to change SA' - political parties urge Mzansi to register

24 January 2019 - 06:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
File photo.
File photo.
Image: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

With just a few days left until the final chance to register to vote, political parties and electoral officials have again urged South Africans to make sure that they put pen to paper.

Parties are not only reminding people to register but are also encouraging people to vote for them.

Here are just some of the political parties doing their bit to motivate citizens on social media.

EFF 

The Economic Freedom Fighters is counting on the youth to vote for the party. 

DA

In its Twitter campaign, the DA's women's network encourages women to help put an end to their plight by voting for the party. 

ANC

At the party's manifesto launch this month at Moses Mabhida Stadium, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party will scale up skills development. 

IFP

One day after an announcement that founder of the IFP Mangosuthu Buthelezi will not stand for re-election, the party took to its Twitter page to encourage people to vote for the party

FF+

The party announced on Monday that Peter Marais is its premier candidate for the Western Cape in the upcoming elections. 

