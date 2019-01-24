'Vote to change SA' - political parties urge Mzansi to register
With just a few days left until the final chance to register to vote, political parties and electoral officials have again urged South Africans to make sure that they put pen to paper.
"My hope is my Xsê, what's yours?" Register to vote for #SAElections2019 at your correct voting station on #RegWeekend of 26-27 Jan. #Xse2019 .Click here to check your registration status: https://t.co/1OYaMfRZmn pic.twitter.com/qAQZSMaEVU— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) January 22, 2019
Parties are not only reminding people to register but are also encouraging people to vote for them.
Here are just some of the political parties doing their bit to motivate citizens on social media.
EFF
The Economic Freedom Fighters is counting on the youth to vote for the party.
The EFF calls on all our people, particularly the young people, to come out in numbers and #RegisterToVoteEFF on the final Vote Registration Weekend, 26-27 January, 2019 #VoteEFF— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 22, 2019
DA
In its Twitter campaign, the DA's women's network encourages women to help put an end to their plight by voting for the party.
WATCH: our #TeamOneSA Spokesperson on Women, @nomafrench talking about the plight that women is SA faces.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 22, 2019
"It cannot be that women have to offer sex in exchange for jobs.
We want #BetterServicesNow for women of SA. They must never be left behind in building #OneSAforAll." pic.twitter.com/jb4zYzWwfS
ANC
At the party's manifesto launch this month at Moses Mabhida Stadium, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party will scale up skills development.
The power is in your hands. #RegisterToVoteANC and #GrowSouthAfrica. pic.twitter.com/galbc6M3EV— #GrowSouthAfrica #ThumaMina (@MYANC) January 22, 2019
IFP
One day after an announcement that founder of the IFP Mangosuthu Buthelezi will not stand for re-election, the party took to its Twitter page to encourage people to vote for the party.
A few days before the #FinalRegWeekend of the #IEC be sure to have your 🆔 book or card ready & visit your nearest voting station! 🗳️ This is the last chance to register on 26 and 27 January! Spread the word, spread the cheer and #HighFive to those who have #RegisteredToVoteIFP pic.twitter.com/0kcz1xt3hG— #RegisterToVoteIFP (@IFPinParliament) January 22, 2019
FF+
The party announced on Monday that Peter Marais is its premier candidate for the Western Cape in the upcoming elections.
#Registreer, #SlaanTerug en help bou.— VRYHEIDSFRONT PLUS / FREEDOM FRONT PLUS (@VFPlus) January 22, 2019
Gaan registrasiebesonderhede na by: https://t.co/yM0O7gpSny#2019NouOfNooit #2019NON pic.twitter.com/HgCtBx5rAL