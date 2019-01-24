WATCH LIVE | Bombshells ahead: Angelo Agrizzi testifies at state capture inquiry

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi will continue his testimony before the state capture commission on Thursday.

Agrizzi on Wednesday told the Zondo commission how former department of correctional services (DCS) chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham allegedly manipulated procurement processes for a R106m television tender to be awarded to Sondolo.

According to Agrizzi, as well as a Special Investigating Unit report, the contract was awarded to Sondolo on March 3 2006. Sondolo, a subsidiary of Bosasa, submitted an invoice 10 days later and the payment was processed on March 23 2006. Evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius observed that this was "rapid" for a state contract of that amount.