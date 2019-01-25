Politics

DA policy head Gwen Ngwenya's exit brings party's policies into question

25 January 2019 - 08:27 By Odwa Mjo
Former DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya.
Image: FACEBOOK

Many on Twitter questioned the Democratic Alliance’s stance on transformation as its head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya, suddenly resigned. 

TimesLive reported that Ngwenya resigned in a letter to DA leader Mmusi Maimane, accusing the party leadership of failing to support her portfolio financially and in terms of experienced staff.

“The party spends more on temporary billboards and other marketing than it does on developing a longer-lasting comprehensive policy blueprint for the country,” Ngwenya said.

In August 2018, DA leadership found itself in a public spat after Ngwenya said that Broad-based BEE had failed to empower the poor and to tackle unemployment, serving to only benefit politically connected elites.

Ngwenya’s statement sparked controversy, with DA leaders contradicting each other on what the party had agreed in terms of BB-BEE

Ngwenya’s resignation brought the DA’s policies into the spotlight:

