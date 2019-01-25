Helen Zille orders probe of Bosasa provincial tenders

Western Cape premier Helen Zille has instructed all her provincial government departments to determine if their past and current tenders with Bosasa comply with the law and are not marred by corruption.

Zille issued her instructions to the Western Cape’s 13 provincial departments on Friday morning on the back of revelations of alleged large-scale corruption committed by Bosasa executives and senior government officials and politicians over several years.

The jaw-dropping allegations were made by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi in his marathon testimony before the Zondo inquiry into state capture in the past two weeks.