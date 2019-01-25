Politics

Helen Zille orders probe of Bosasa provincial tenders

25 January 2019 - 11:22 By THABO MOKONE
Western Cape premier Helen Zille says the provincial government is examining its contractual relationships with Bosasa.
Western Cape premier Helen Zille says the provincial government is examining its contractual relationships with Bosasa.
Image: Esa Alexander

Western Cape premier Helen Zille has instructed all her provincial government departments to determine if their past and current tenders with Bosasa comply with the law and are not marred by corruption.

Zille issued her instructions to the Western Cape’s 13 provincial departments on Friday morning on the back of revelations of alleged large-scale corruption committed by Bosasa executives and senior government officials and politicians over several years.

The jaw-dropping allegations were made by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi in his marathon testimony before the Zondo inquiry into state capture in the past two weeks. 

Bosasa boss ‘could tell Zuma what to do’

A damning audio recording has been presented to the Zondo state capture commission that suggested that Bosasa boss Gavin Watson used his relationship ...
News
5 hours ago

"In light of what is emerging in the inquiry, we are proactively examining contractual relationships with Bosasa. We are a clean government with tight controls and robust anticorruption measures. We are taking this proactive step to instil public confidence in our commitment to transparency and accountability. I believe all governments, and especially the national government, should be undertaking the same process," said Zille in a statement.

She said more details would be provided in due course.

"I believe this to be a necessary proactive step in ensuring that any business conducted with Bosasa and/or its affiliated companies adhered to all stringent control measures; that value was derived for deliverables or services rendered; and to proactively confirm the Western Cape government’s active anticorruption stance," said Zille.

Sources in the Western Cape government said the investigation was due to be led by the provincial treasury department.

READ MORE

Mti and Jiba gave Bosasa confidential NPA documents: Agrizzi

Senior Bosasa officials received confidential documents from National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) heavyweight Nomgcobo Jiba as well as former ...
News
22 hours ago

KZN prisons boss suspended amid Bosasa bribe claims

KwaZulu-Natal prisons head Mnikelwa Nxele - implicated in jarring state capture testimony by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi - has been ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Helen Zille orders probe of Bosasa provincial tenders Politics
  2. ELECTIONS | Are you registered to vote? Click to check Politics
  3. DA policy head Gwen Ngwenya's exit brings party's policies into question Politics
  4. Millions, mostly young and poor, not interested in registering to vote Politics
  5. State Capture: Bosasa boss 'told Zuma what to do' Politics

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi

Related articles

  1. Mti and Jiba gave Bosasa confidential NPA documents: Agrizzi South Africa
  2. Bosasa boss ‘could tell Zuma what to do’ South Africa
  3. Bosasa allegations: Sbu who? That wasn't our guy who met Agrizzi, says police ... South Africa
X