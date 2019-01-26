Politics

I'll lead the #TaxRevolt if corrupt aren't jailed, says Zille

26 January 2019 - 09:48 By Dave Chambers
Helen Zille campaigning for the DA in Oudtshoorn on January 19 2019.
Helen Zille campaigning for the DA in Oudtshoorn on January 19 2019.
Image: Twitter/Helen Zille

Helen Zille is not going gently or saying goodnight when she steps down as Western Cape premier after the election.

Instead the 67-year-old is gearing up to rage against the dying of the light, repeating her threat on Saturday to lead a “tax revolt” if the Zondo commission into state capture does not result in prison sentences.

Ebrahim Rasool, who is leading the ANC election campaign in the Western Cape.
Ebrahim Rasool, who is leading the ANC election campaign in the Western Cape.
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Ebrahim Rasool, the leader of the ANC election campaign in the Western Cape, said Zille was “sailing close to treason” by tweeting: “The ANC government has an Achilles heel. Honest taxpayers will not continue forking up billions to corruption.

"If this continues, I'm going to be the first to mobilise a tax strike to bring this government to its senses. Anyone who gives them another chance is an accomplice.”

Tweeting to her 1.4 million followers on Saturday, Zille said the “core statistic to digest if you want to understand SA” is that there are only 4.9 million taxpayers in a country with a population of around 57 million.

“I’m waiting to see how many people get prosecuted and land in jail in a reasonable amount of time after the Zondo commission,” she said.

“If they do not, just watch me. I will be organising the #TaxRevolt. I have tried the electoral route for years. Voters seem to like voting for corruption.

“As I see it, this election is the last chance the voters have to vote against corruption. And it is clear — a vote for the ANC (even under Cyril) is a vote FOR corruption. If the voters fail the democracy test again, it’s time for additional methods. #TaxRevolt”

Former premier Rasool, who is in the running to return to Leeuwenhof if the ANC regains the Western Cape, said Zille should be investigated for suggesting a tax boycott.

“We call on her to withdraw this irresponsible statement and rather unite in action to grow South Africa. We also call on business leaders and workers leaders to repudiate her statement,’’ he said.

“Helen Zille has reached new levels of trying to sabotage our economy by publicly mooting a tax strike. While our president is at the World Economic Forum in Davos rallying support for our country and trying to encourage investment that will create more jobs, she makes her irresponsible statements. This is as close to treason as one can get.”

MORE

Helen Zille orders probe of Bosasa provincial tenders

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has instructed all her provincial government departments to determine if their past and current tenders with Bosasa ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Five times Helen Zille made headlines in 2018

Helen Zille has always been a newsmaker and 2018 was no different.
Politics
1 month ago

Some in Cape ANC want Ebrahim Rasool back

The DA's choice to succeed Helen Zille as Western Cape premier, Alan Winde, is likely to square off against ANC heavyweight Ebrahim Rasool in the ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. I'll lead the #TaxRevolt if corrupt aren't jailed, says Zille Politics
  2. ELECTIONS | Are you registered to vote? Click to check Politics
  3. DA taking my good name in vain, says furious Patricia de Lille Politics
  4. Angelo Agrizzi's explosive week at the state capture inquiry Politics
  5. Helen Zille orders probe of Bosasa provincial tenders Politics

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X