Politics

SA backs beleaguered Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro

26 January 2019 - 15:20 By Qaanitah Hunter
South African international relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu. File photo.
South African international relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu. File photo.
Image: Trevor Samson

International relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu has made it clear that South Africa will not support efforts by the US for the United Nations Security Council to recognise Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as president.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a visit to India, Sisulu said South Africa only recognises Nicholas Maduro as president of the troubled South American country.

“South Africa’s position is that we recognise the duly-elected, democratically-elected president of Venezuela until such time as he steps down, or until such time as there is an election,” Sisulu told reporters.

Venezuelan military group arrested after call to disavow Maduro

A group of 27 soldiers rose up against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at a command post in Caracas on Monday, but they were quickly arrested ...
News
4 days ago

On Wednesday, Guaido declared himself acting president during an opposition rally in Caracas which Maduro described as an attempted coup.

The US has pushed for Guaido to be recognised, taking the matter urgently to be discussed in the security council later on Saturday in New York.

South Africa’s position is expected to assist Russia who are tipped to fight hard against the US-sponsored motion.

Russia, supported by Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua and Turkey have been vehement in their bid not to recognise the opposition government in Venezuela.

South Africa only assumed its seat on the security council earlier this month and the emergency meeting will be the first indicator of which side South Africa leans towards.

Sisulu said Maduro was the democratically-elected president and South Africa recognises him.

“Anything else we find irregular, and that is a position we are going to put across at the UN security council,” she said.

Sisulu also said that Pretoria was still watching developments in that country closely.

MORE

Big pay rise means little in hapless Venezuela

Venezuela has suffered from economic woes since 2014, when a crash in the price of crude oil prompted a crisis
Business
1 month ago

'Africa real World Cup winners', says Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro believes Africa and not France are the true winners of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Sport
6 months ago

After re-election, Venezuela’s Maduro faces foreign backlash

Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolas Maduro faced widespread international condemnation on Monday after his re-election in a weekend vote his ...
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. SA backs beleaguered Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro Politics
  2. ELECTIONS | Are you registered to vote? Click to check Politics
  3. ANC in KZN pleased with voter registration turnout Politics
  4. Voters registering despite protests and bad weather in places, says IEC Politics
  5. DA welcomes probe by public protector into R500,000 Bosasa 'donation' to ... Politics

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X