Cyril Ramaphosa warns ANC: 'Speak with one voice on SARB issue'

27 January 2019 - 00:00 By SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA and ZIMASA MATIWANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC should be unified on its stance about the Reserve Bank.
The ANC must speak with one voice about ownership of the Reserve Bank, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the party’s national executive committee.

Ramaphosa told the NEC: “Investors take flight when we speak at variance with one another. This is especially important on issues such as the ownership, independence and mandate of the South African Reserve Bank.” 

His remarks were seen as an attempt to stop detractors, such as secretary-general Ace Magashule, trying to force his hand on implementation of the nationalisation resolution passed at the ANC’s 2017 Nasrec conference.

