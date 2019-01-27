Electoral Commission urges voters to register before voting stations close

The Electoral Commission called on eligible voters to register and update their address details on Sunday - the final day of registration at the country's 22,925 voting stations ahead of the upcoming national and provincial elections.

"Voting stations will be open today until 17h00. Thereafter voters will only be able to register at their local IEC office during working hours – and only for a brief period until the elections are proclaimed. Once proclaimed, the voters’ roll for the 2019 national and provincial elections is closed," the commission said in a statement on Sunday.

Almost all voting stations were open and operational by 11am on Sunday.