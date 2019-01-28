Agrizzi: My wife suggested we buy Dudu Myeni a Louis Vuitton handbag

Jacob Zuma Foundation chairperson and former South African Airways boss Dudu Myeni is alleged to have been on Bosasa’s payroll, accepting R300,000 a month as well as lavish gifts in exchange for her influence in government.

This is according to former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi, who detailed to the state capture inquiry on Monday how Myeni would allegedly call on Bosasa’s CEO, Gavin Watson, to arrange for "high-end" functions, sometimes for the then president.

Agrizzi said he first met Myeni at the Sheraton Hotel where Watson introduced her to him.

"[Watson] was quite open. He would tell us he is paying her R300,000 per month. He would always say he hopes she is giving it to Zuma. And the payment was for the Jacob Zuma Foundation apparently," Agrizzi said.

"The strange thing was that it was always cash. The payment was made to Myeni. On occasion I would have to pack the money in this regard."