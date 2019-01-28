Politics

Arson at ANC offices 'an attack on people of Sedibeng'

28 January 2019 - 10:26 By Naledi Shange
An ANC office building caught fire in the early hours of Monday morning. Arson is suspected.
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

The ANC in Gauteng on Monday condemned the torching of its Sedibeng offices.

The blaze started in the early hours of the morning.

"At this stage the report we have from the caretaker, who was at the property at the time, is that he was awakened by the sound of breaking windows and the next thing he knew the building was on fire. He escaped unharmed," said the party's head of communication in the region, Tasneem Motara.

"A case of arson is being opened this morning with the Vereeniging police."

The party said it viewed the incident as an attack on the people of Sedibeng.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele told TimesLIVE that a case of arson would be investigated.

No arrests have been made yet.

