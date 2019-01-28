Politics

Helen Zille wants a tax revolt, but not everyone is convinced

28 January 2019 - 10:06 By Odwa Mjo

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille received much criticism on Twitter after threatening to organise a tax revolt if those implicated are not prosecuted and jailed after the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 

Zille continued her stance on the tax revolt at the weekend, stating that if the “democracy test fails”, it would be time for additional methods. 

She said she aimed to focus on reading case studies of successful tax revolts and the lessons South Africa could learn from them. 

The Western Cape Premier tweeted that the point of a tax revolt was to get effective action on corruption and prosecution. “How else can we stop the theft of money meant for the poor?” she said in the tweet. 

The Democratic Alliance tweeted that South Africans could change the status quo without collapsing the South Africa Revenue Service. 

Zille received backlash from members of the opposition and the public, who felt a tax revolt was not the answer.

