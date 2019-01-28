Helen Zille wants a tax revolt, but not everyone is convinced
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille received much criticism on Twitter after threatening to organise a tax revolt if those implicated are not prosecuted and jailed after the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
I'm waiting to see how many ppl get prosecuted and land in jail in a reasonable amount of time after the Zondo commission. If they do not, just watch me. I will be organising the #TaxRevolt. I have tried the electoral route for years. Voters seem to like voting for corruption. https://t.co/WNvDpPKND1— Helen Zille (@helenzille) January 26, 2019
Zille continued her stance on the tax revolt at the weekend, stating that if the “democracy test fails”, it would be time for additional methods.
As I see it, this election is the last chance the voters have to vote against corruption. And it is clear -- a vote for the ANC (even under Cyril) is a vote FOR corruption. If the voters fail the democracy test again, its time for additional methods. #TaxRevolt— Helen Zille (@helenzille) January 26, 2019
She said she aimed to focus on reading case studies of successful tax revolts and the lessons South Africa could learn from them.
The Western Cape Premier tweeted that the point of a tax revolt was to get effective action on corruption and prosecution. “How else can we stop the theft of money meant for the poor?” she said in the tweet.
The Democratic Alliance tweeted that South Africans could change the status quo without collapsing the South Africa Revenue Service.
We understand why many SAns support a #TaxRevolt, especially when we see just how corrupt the ANC is with revelations at the Zondo commission.— #RegisterToVoteDA (@Our_DA) January 27, 2019
BUT we have a chance today, through #VoterRegistration to change the status quo without collapsing the last working state services.
Do you think if you stop paying tax the ANC will suddenly stop being corrupt? The looting will continue regardless & SA’s poorest will be the most affected, not the rich. The country’s focus should be making sure everyone votes the ANC out to end corruption, not tax evasion. https://t.co/sO9MzGNLUK— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) January 28, 2019
Zille received backlash from members of the opposition and the public, who felt a tax revolt was not the answer.
Madam are you totally nuts??— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) January 27, 2019
So your message is: If DEMOCRACY doesn't give us our desired outcomes we must turn to other methods like #TaxRevolt ?
Now tell us:If the #TaxRevolt also doesn't work WHAT is next.Armed Struggle?@MmusiMaimane are u again going to chicken out or act https://t.co/ABQ5LnqT7Z
Dear Helen, you know what would be revolutionary... you taking your salary (which is paid by tax payers) and donating it to a charity of your choosing for the remaider of your term. See Now that, that right there, would be leadership. #TaxRevolt— Jabu Maluleka (@jabudarock) January 28, 2019
You are playing on people’s hatred for paying TV licenses to make your #TaxRevolt appealing. This is propaganda.— Guys Let’s Vote ANC (@MondeJoka) January 28, 2019
Who is going to suffer the most from the #TaxRevolt ? Poor South Africans or the “corrupt” politicians? I need to understand what it is exactly that we are being asked to support https://t.co/r2geXb0w3s— Simon Thabiso (@what_simon_sez) January 28, 2019
This is the most disgusting and desperate effort by you Gogo yet! Sies!!!!— thandeka (@thandek26964115) January 28, 2019
You’d rather we turn to Zimbabwe ?
Your showing that your self serving.
a tax revolt is not in the interest of the majority. https://t.co/BIbEztOtsV
A sitting premier of the elitist province in the country is calling for a #TaxRevolt.— Dumisani Mahlangu (@Dumirocks) January 28, 2019
This is irresponsible at best, and damaging at worst!
#TaxRevolt is just another #dayzero. Nothing but fear mongering from @helenzille and @Our_DA to try and dig themselves from a deep dark hole.— Ragnar is dead (@AtomHeartIII) January 28, 2019
