#CanAgrizziTellMe trends as the former Bosasa boss spills more beans
#CanAgrizziTellMe trended on Twitter as the former Bosasa COO made more allegations and implicated more government officials in his testimony at the Zondo commission on Monday.
Agrizzi's name has now become synonymous on social media with dropping bombshells and exposing allegedly corrupt government officials.
In the first day of this week's testimony, Agrizzi alleged that former SAA chair Dudu Myeni and former president Jacob Zuma received monthly payments of R300,000 from Bosasa.
Agrizzi also vaguely implicated journalists who were allegedly receiving payments from Bosasa, after the company's spokesperson Papa Leshabane allegedly asked for a R30,000 monthly budget to pay off journalists.
#CanAgrizziTellMe took a lighter twist to the allegations made by Agrizzi, with many asking Agrizzi to tell them about anything other than state capture allegations.
#CanAgrizziTellMe when is #Bosasa gonna bribe me with 200k? I wanna test my integrity pic.twitter.com/VcGjME2WQg— Ayabonga Kekana (@VhongaMyeni) January 28, 2019
#CanAgrizziTellMe who is the real Mzekezeke? pic.twitter.com/TiN6to40cq— #McDGuy (@Robot_Boii) January 29, 2019
#CanAgrizziTellMe why is the vernac part of the national anthem about God and the Afrikaans and English about land? pic.twitter.com/bMat6qmniJ— Deelee Mogale (@Deeleenquent) January 29, 2019
#CanAgrizziTellMe why ballots box can reach to the poor people and village with no water and electricity but service delivery can't pic.twitter.com/wFcrNLep8Z— Moeti Simon (@SimonWaMoeti) January 29, 2019
#CanAgrizziTellMe who's the Witch behind Chicken Licken salt? pic.twitter.com/0gRLOzFi7O— Bobby Makwela (@Bobbyrealest) January 29, 2019
#CanAgrizziTellMe why next doors boy looks like my father and me so much pic.twitter.com/98pmjjA02X— Umuntu'omnyama🇿🇦 (@Zwide_Simo) January 28, 2019
Why am I still not married when I am a marriage material type of a girl 😭😭😭 #CanAgrizziTellMe pic.twitter.com/jH4w6Jpi0K— Fundisiwe Nzimande (@FundiNzimande05) January 28, 2019
#CanAgrizziTellMe what was inside please? pic.twitter.com/qWuwzQENqn— MzantsiNative♍ (@OwaseMzantsi) January 28, 2019
#CanAgrizziTellMe why tomorrow is still Janyouworry pic.twitter.com/DlFO2GzCC9— ♊Man_T🇿🇦 (@Thabang_GMT) January 28, 2019