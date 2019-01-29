Politics

#CanAgrizziTellMe trends as the former Bosasa boss spills more beans

29 January 2019 - 12:19 By Odwa Mjo

#CanAgrizziTellMe trended on Twitter as the former Bosasa COO made more allegations and implicated more government officials in his testimony at the Zondo commission on Monday.

Agrizzi's name has now become synonymous on social media with dropping bombshells and exposing allegedly corrupt government officials.

In the first day of this week's testimony, Agrizzi alleged that former SAA chair Dudu Myeni and former president Jacob Zuma received monthly payments of R300,000 from Bosasa. 

Agrizzi also vaguely implicated journalists who were allegedly receiving payments from Bosasa, after the company's spokesperson Papa Leshabane allegedly asked for a R30,000 monthly budget to pay off journalists. 

#CanAgrizziTellMe took a lighter twist to the allegations made by Agrizzi, with many asking Agrizzi to tell them about anything other than state capture allegations. 

READ MORE:

Angelo Agrizzi: 'These journos' names are in my black book'

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has named journalists and media consultants allegedly on the company’s payroll.
Politics
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma took R300k a month to do what Bosasa wanted: Angelo Agrizzi

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has detailed how then-president Jacob Zuma allegedly accepted regular monthly payments of R300,000 to do the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Agrizzi: My wife suggested we buy Dudu Myeni a Louis Vuitton handbag

Dudu Myeni is alleged to have been on Bosasa’s payroll, accepting R300,000 per month as well as lavish gifts in exchange for her influence in ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. State capture: Angelo Agrizzi admits to 'messing up' on allegation against ... Politics
  2. 'I am a racist, I admit it, I am sorry' - Agrizzi Politics
  3. Surge of youth registrations - but millions still not enrolled for poll Politics
  4. #CanAgrizziTellMe trends as the former Bosasa boss spills more beans Politics
  5. Bags of cash and journos cashing in: Agrizzi's thunderbolts continue in week ... Politics

Latest Videos

Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
X