No, Ajay Gupta, you cannot cross-examine Trevor Manuel via video: Zondo

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has turned down an application by Ajay Gupta to cross-examine former finance minister Trevor Manuel.

Zondo, who chairs the commission of inquiry into state capture, on Tuesday upheld his decision of last year when he said there is no valid reason for the Gupta family not to return to South Africa and testify before the commission.

This comes after advocate Mike Hellens, acting on behalf of the Gupta brothers, brought an application to cross-examine Manuel, who is expected to testify before the inquiry. Hellens said the commission sent correspondence to Atul Gupta on October 31 last year, implicating him in Manuel’s evidence.

Manuel alleges that Atul Gupta unlawfully interfered in the appointment of Fikile Mbalula as sports minister. However, Hellens said his application is on behalf of Ajay, who says he congratulated Mbalula on his appointment, not his brother.

"The attitude of Ajay Gupta which you previously found to be not satisfactory was that he views the [National Prosecuting Authority] and the police and the Hawks as being less than competent and he drew to your attention the failed proceedings of the [Asset Forfeiture Unit]," Hellens said.