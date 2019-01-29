State capture: Angelo Agrizzi admits to 'messing up' on allegation against Sunday Times

Agrizzi replied that he was "very annoyed" that the Sunday Times had "gone into my private life" and claimed there were two other stories he did not have a chance to respond to.

"In my mind, I was not given an opportunity to respond to anything."

Zondo: "The fact that they may in the past have failed to give you an opportunity, is that a good enough reason for you to have said yesterday they didn't give you the opportunity to respond to the latest article?"

"Chair, I've never had to sit through these hearings before. Quite simply, it is tiring. You have to have your wits about you. You have to think, you have to answer, you have to put everything aside for nine days and I mess up on one question. You know, chair, to be frank with you, they can publish what they like and they don't have to answer for it.

"In this commission, I provided you with the facts. That's all I would like you to rule on.

"You can rule I'm a racist, you can rule I'm a liar, you can rule that I'm fat and ugly... quite simply chair, yes there is a concerted effort [against me]," said Agrizzi.