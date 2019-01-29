WATCH LIVE | Glynnis Breytenbach testifies at NPA inquiry
Editor's Note: This livestream is due to begin at 10am
Glynnis Breytenbach is set to take the stand at the Mokgoro inquiry on Tuesday morning.
Retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigating the fitness of deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba and special director of prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office.
The former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor is expected to detail a difficult working relationship with Jiba and Mrwebi.
Breytenbach, who resigned from the NPA to join the DA in 2014, strongly disagreed with the decision to drop charges against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.
Last week senior public prosecutor Jan Ferreira laid bare how former NPA boss Shaun Abrahams interfered in the prosecution of Jiba.
Ferreira said in his affidavit that Abrahams' interest in Jiba's case of fraud and perjury was "exceptional".
Ferreira's affidavit made special reference to the matter between Jiba and former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen. Ferreira guided the investigation into alleged wrongdoing by Jiba when she decided to prosecute Booysen on racketeering charges.