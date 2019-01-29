WATCH LIVE | Glynnis Breytenbach testifies at NPA inquiry

Glynnis Breytenbach is set to take the stand at the Mokgoro inquiry on Tuesday morning.

Retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigating the fitness of deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba and special director of prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office.

The former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor is expected to detail a difficult working relationship with Jiba and Mrwebi.

Breytenbach, who resigned from the NPA to join the DA in 2014, strongly disagreed with the decision to drop charges against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.