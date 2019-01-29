WATCH LIVE | The final bombshells: Angelo Agrizzi testifies at state capture inquiry

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is expected to wrap up his testimony before the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

Over the past two weeks, Agrizzi has alleged that high-level government and ANC officials were involved in corrupt deals with Bosasa. On Monday, Agrizzi spilled the beans on the company's allegedly corrupt relationship with former SAA boss Dudu Myeni and former president Jacob Zuma.

He told the inquiry that Bosasa would pay R300,000 per month in cash towards the Jacob Zuma Foundation.