Zim must flourish so Zimbabweans can go back home, says Fikile Mbalula

Zimbabwean nationals are in South Africa in "droves" because of the economic crisis in their country.

This is according to ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula, who was briefing journalists at the party's headquarters in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday.

Mbalula said Zimbabwe must recover economically to stop the influx of Zimbabweans into SA.

"Zimbabweans are here because there is no employment in Zimbabwe, so the economy of Zimbabwe must flourish. It is in our interest," said Mbalula.

"If Zimbabwe flourishes, Zimbabweans will go to Zimbabwe and work for their country. There is no employment there, they come to our country looking for opportunities.

"Mmusi Maimane [the DA leader] is saying there must be sanctions on Zimbabwe. He supports undemocratic means and we are not supporting that. We are working with Zimbabweans to find a solution to their challenges," Mbalula added.

"Petrol is R45 a litre in Zimbabwe - what world is that? It is our neighbour next door. When the people of Lesotho, Swaziland or Botswana are suffering, they will come to our South Africa so we have got to work with these countries in our neighbours to ensure that we bring prosperity in their countries," the former cabinet minister said.