I'll lead charge for a provincial police force, says Western Cape premier hopeful Alan Winde

"Election year is when you give the report-back to voters and say, 'this is what we have done and this is what we would like to do should you give us the vote next time'," said Winde.

"After we win this election I’m going to be going to other premiers of other provinces and saying, ‘guys, we need to get together in fighting for this’, because world best practice shows that if you want to make a safer place you need to decentralise the police service.

"Then it won’t be political, it will be about people, and I promise you I am going to get other premiers to fight for this as well."

Winde said his government would focus on behavioural change apart from providing policing resources. He said he had a good relationship with the provincial police management but there were things that made him unhappy.

"I meet regularly with [provincial commissioner] Gen [Khombinkosi] Jula and his team. But I also am deeply concerned with what we have seen in the public domain and we are seeing in top management," said Winde.

"I am really am deeply concerned and we are busy with processes. We have called for a few investigations. Let me leave it at that."