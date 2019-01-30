Mzansi responds after JZ claps back at Ramaphosa over 'nine years' shade
Jacob Zuma is using his Twitter account to respond to reports, comments and insults about him.
On Tuesday he took to the social media platform to lambaste President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent comments that the former president's term in office was "nine wasted years".
Zuma posted a link to a lengthy reply in which he listed his successes, including his record on fighting HIV/AIDS, an increase in the number of social grant recipients and the introduction of free tertiary education for poor students.
Ramaphosa was in Davos in Switzerland last week for the World Economic Forum, where he spoke about "nine wasted years" under the Zuma administration.
Twitter users wasted no time in adding their views. At the time of publishing this article, Zuma's response had over 1,100 replies, 1,300 retweets and over 2,300 likes. The hashtag #nineyears trended on social media for a short while.
I'm sorry Nxamalala, this is not the ANC we once had. I can't give my vote to people like these. I rather vote ATM, BLF, anything even EFF than give this rotten ANC my vote and I'm taking 20 votes with me. This nonsense stops right here.— Themba The Great (@ThembaReloaded2) January 30, 2019
Mmmh! Very deep and sad Nxamalala.I hope the rumor that say some of the most Senior leaders of the ANC like yourself will cross over to Join ATM before elections are not true— LucanFunani (@funani_lucan) January 30, 2019
"It was the ANC in charge..." @PresJGZuma— Diana (@Letsoalo_Diana) January 30, 2019
▪You abused "Prerogative of President" & never consulted ANC
▪You enabled Guptas to collapse SOEs
And check your twitter handle...you are delusional....you are not the president!klaar!— Sports Lover (@korgi_o) January 30, 2019
Msholozi, I don’t feel like arguing with you because you seem to think of yourself as innocent and genuine. If you can admit in this article that you did good things and achieved milestones but yet you did horrible things and achieved setbacks. Usebenzela emuva! Stop it already!— Boza Zomba (@BozaZomba) January 30, 2019
It is interesting how we have so many people fascinated with Jacob Zuma, a has been who is scraping at bottom to salvage some legacy. He had a whole 9 years...— Geno (@GenoBrown_) January 30, 2019