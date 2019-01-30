Politics

Mzansi responds after JZ claps back at Ramaphosa over 'nine years' shade

30 January 2019 - 08:05 By Jessica Levitt
Jacob Zuma. File picture.
Image: Esa Alexander © Sunday Times

Jacob Zuma is using his Twitter account to respond to reports, comments and insults about him.

On Tuesday he took to the social media platform to lambaste President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent comments that the former president's term in office was "nine wasted years".

Zuma posted a link to a lengthy reply in which he listed his successes, including his record on fighting HIV/AIDS, an increase in the number of social grant recipients and the introduction of free tertiary education for poor students.

Jacob Zuma hits back at Cyril Ramaphosa for 'nine wasted years' jibe

Former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday hit back at his successor President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying suggestions that his term in office was "nine ...
Politics
14 hours ago

Ramaphosa was in Davos in Switzerland last week for the World Economic Forum, where he spoke about "nine wasted years" under the Zuma administration.

Twitter users wasted no time in adding their views. At the time of publishing this article, Zuma's response had over 1,100 replies, 1,300 retweets and over 2,300 likes. The hashtag #nineyears trended on social media for a short while.

