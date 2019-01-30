WATCH LIVE | More scathing testimony expected at NPA inquiry

North Gauteng public prosecutions director Sibongile Mzinyathi is set to take the stand at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach said she believed there were ulterior motives behind the appointment of Nomgcobo Jiba as deputy national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) and her subsequent appointment as acting NDPP in 2012.

Breytenbach told the inquiry into Jiba's and Lawrence Mrwebi's fitness to hold office, headed by retired judge Yvonne Mokgoro, that she was surprised by Jiba’s "elevation" in the NPA.

Breytenbach told the commission that her misgivings about Jiba were based on how she had dealt with the prosecution of former police commissioner Jackie Selebi, as well as her involvement in a trumped-up charge against advocate Gerrie Nel.

Breytenbach also said Mrwebi's decision to withdraw charges against controversial former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was not sound in law.

She said she and Mzinyathi had gone to Mrwebi’s office to put up a fight over dropping the charges, but they were caught off guard when Mrwebi told them he had already informed the defence of the decision.