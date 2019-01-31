Andries van Tonder picks up where Angelo Agrizzi left off at Zondo commission

Former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder made his debut at the Zondo commission briefly on Tuesday, January 29. His first full day kicked off on Wednesday, January 30.

Here are some of the big moments in his testimony.



The cash vault



During a short appearance on Tuesday, Van Tonder detailed how his relationship with Bosasa boss Gavin Watson deteriorated.



Van Tonder also revealed that he was the one who took the infamous video footage of Watson's walk-in cash vault that was played during former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi's testimony.

Van Tonder claimed that Agrizzi asked him to capture the footage after receiving information that Watson would place the blame on him and Van Tonder for any possible illegal conduct.