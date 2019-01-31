Cabinet lekgotla: Government maps out plan of action for the year ahead
The challenges of poverty alleviation, reducing unemployment and attracting new investors are dominating discussions at the cabinet lekgotla currently taking place in Tshwane.
The two-day lekgotla, which began on Wednesday, is mapping out the government’s priorities for what is an election year.
Minister of communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said discussions are focusing on taking stock of how government has performed since last year but also crucial steps government needs to take to move the country forward.
“Different departments are coming on board saying this is what we need to build on. The major priorities are giving an account of what happened since last year but also planning of what should happen in the next administration. That is what we will be focusing on,” Ndabeni-Abrahams said.
The cabinet lekgotla is meant to breathe life into the ANC’s election manifesto, including an action plan to create 250,000 jobs in 2019 as promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier in January.
Ndabeni-Abrahams said one of the critical discussion points was the issue of unemployment.
"How do we make sure that we bring in more investors but most importantly how do we make sure that we create an enabling environment to make sure that investors are able to come to South Africa - not only to grow the economy but also to make sure that we also lift our small businesses in order for them to be at the centre of economic transformation," she said.
Ndabeni-Abrahams could not be drawn into divulging details of discussions around the fate of the embattled power utility Eskom or a reduction in the size of cabinet.
"When cabinet has taken a decision on any of these matters we will be able to talk to the nation, I cannot discuss them in detail for now," she said.