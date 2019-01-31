'Day Zero' cash pumped into Cape Town's war on crime

"That means that the R1.5bn operation subsidy that was allocated is no longer required, so the R1.5bn is returned to the rates account. There is a huge emphasis on safety and security," said Neilson.

Neilson said councillors were often asked what benefit Cape Town residents received from saving water during the drought. He said Cape Town’s cash flow "remains strong".

"We can now see the benefits," he said. "They are now flowing through this adjustment budget. We have already reduced the tariffs to level three in December. In February/March 2018 we didn’t know how much rain would fall in 2018. We had just come from year 2017 which had the lowest rainfall on record. We also didn’t know how low we would reduce the water demand without having to resort to water rationing or to what was known as the Day Zero disaster management system.

"We had the result of good rainfall and the dams filled up. So projects were either cut or phased out to a later stage."