Fail! The election campaigns that fell flat

With just a few months away from the 2019 general elections, SA political parties are pulling out all the stops to attract voters.

When electioneering, politicians use the power of social media to interact with voters or do door-to-door campaigning.

When trying to score votes, politicians sometimes go overboard, stirring controversy and offending people in the process.

These are some of the election campaigns that simply failed to impress:

ANC's #GrowSA

The ruling party made headlines following a video they posted on their Facebook page on Saturday, which features SA model Rethabile Lethoko.

The ruling party was criticised for sexism as some felt they were using Lethoko's beauty and femininity to attract voters.

While others complained about the sexism part of it, others slammed the video saying it lacks substance as it does not tackle important social ill such as unemployment and poverty.

In the video, Lethoko who hails from Spruitview, can be heard saying that she sees the work of the ruling part in her neighbourhood: "The roads were bad but now its better. There's even a park there now, which is great."