'I cleaned up Tshwane,' says Solly Msimanga in resignation letter

Outgoing mayor says he uncovered R1.5bn squandered by ANC government

31 January 2019 - 12:25 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
Outgoing Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga claims his two and a half years in office were a success.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi/Sowetan

Outgoing Tshwane executive mayor Solly Msimanga has described himself as Mr Fix It, claiming in his resignation letter that he cleaned up the mess created by the previous ANC administration.

In his letter submitted to Tshwane council speaker Katlego Mathebe, Msimanga lambasted the ANC saying they "squandered" the city's coffers and that he had to clean up their mess.

Msimanga's resignation is effective from February 11.

He say in the letter that his two and a half years in office were a success. One success was uncovering more than R1.5bn was squandered by the previous ANC government.

Moreover, he sold the "mayoral mention previously used by the ANC government" for R5m and used the money to build 40 RDP houses.

