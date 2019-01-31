Politics

It's official: Solly Msimanga hands resignation letter to Tshwane speaker

The outgoing mayor said he would focus on his campaign to become Gauteng premier

31 January 2019 - 11:04 By NEO GOBA
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has officially resigned ahead of a motion of no confidence.
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has officially resigned ahead of a motion of no confidence.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Executive mayor of Tshwane Solly Msimanga has officially resigned,  the Tshwane council speaker said on Thursday. 

This follows the ANC threatening to call for a motion of no confidence in Msimanga in the first council sitting of the year.

"We received a an urgent motion from the ANC and I further received a resignation letter from the executive mayor Solly Msimanga," said speaker Katlego Mathebe.

Msimanga announced his resignation two weeks ago to concentrate on being the DA's Gauteng premier candidate for the upcoming elections.

The resignation letter is dated February 11 2019.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE

ANC not surprised by Solly Msimanga's 'long overdue recall'

The ANC in Gauteng has reacted with excitement over news that Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is stepping down.
Politics
12 days ago

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga confirms he is stepping down

City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has announced that he is stepping down from his position to focus on his Gauteng premiership campaign.
Politics
12 days ago

No-confidence votes: How politicians faced the music

These are five politicians who challenged votes of no confidence in 2018.
Politics
1 month ago

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga guns for municipal manager

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga on Wednesday announced that he will ask the city council to authorise an independent investigation against city manager ...
Politics
2 months ago

Most read

  1. It's official: Solly Msimanga hands resignation letter to Tshwane speaker Politics
  2. Frans Vorster's state capture testimony in five quotes Politics
  3. Fail! The election campaigns that fell flat Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | Willie Hofmeyr testifies at NPA inquiry into Jiba and Mrwebi Politics
  5. Andries van Tonder picks up where Angelo Agrizzi left off at Zondo commission Politics

Latest Videos

Local celebs join the #OpenUpTheIndustry conversation
Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
X