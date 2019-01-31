It's official: Solly Msimanga hands resignation letter to Tshwane speaker

Executive mayor of Tshwane Solly Msimanga has officially resigned, the Tshwane council speaker said on Thursday.

This follows the ANC threatening to call for a motion of no confidence in Msimanga in the first council sitting of the year.

"We received a an urgent motion from the ANC and I further received a resignation letter from the executive mayor Solly Msimanga," said speaker Katlego Mathebe.

Msimanga announced his resignation two weeks ago to concentrate on being the DA's Gauteng premier candidate for the upcoming elections.

The resignation letter is dated February 11 2019.

This is a developing story.