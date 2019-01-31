Politics

No surprises as Cyril Ramaphosa promises clean governance, growth and quality services

31 January 2019 - 15:11 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the final cabinet lekgotla of the current administration in Tshwane on Thursday ahead of next week's state of the nation address.
Image: Themba Hadebe / POOL / AFP

Clean governance, inclusive economic growth and delivery of quality services are some of the priorities President Cyril Ramaphosa wants government to focus on this year.

The president issued this call to cabinet as he opened the final cabinet lekgotla of the current administration in Tshwane on Thursday.

The lekgotla, which the president is co-chairing with Deputy President David Mabuza, is an extended cabinet meeting which is part of the preparations for the state of the nation address which Ramaphosa will deliver next Thursday.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the government to prioritise actions that accelerate inclusive economic growth and has called for a public service that is more responsive and delivers services of quality to citizens," presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement.

According to Diko, Ramaphosa called for an economy that will create opportunities for women, young people and millions of unemployed South Africans who should be productive participants in the economy.

"President Ramaphosa called for the strengthening of the capacity of the state and the entrenchment of clean governance.

"He said the public service should, as agents of change and agents for building a better society, be more responsive and deliver quality services to the nation," Diko said.

Ramaphosa also reiterated the government’s prioritisation of education and health and said the education system should enable learners to take advantage of opportunities in digital transformation.

"The president identified the disastrous effects of substance abuse and gangsterism on communities and the negative impact of crime on the economy as challenges on which government should work more closely with communities and civil society, including religious leaders, to achieve meaningful impact," she added.

The lekgotla, which is being attended by cabinet ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, MECs and the leaders of the South African Local Government Association (Salga) will ensure that the outlook and programme of action adopted by the lekgotla is "internalised and implemented across all spheres of government".

