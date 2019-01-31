Parliament to probe Clifton beach 'racism'

Parliament will hold an all-day inquiry into what transpired at Clifton Fourth Beach in Cape Town, where beachgoers were allegedly escorted off the beach by a private security company.

The incident was deemed racist by a number of organisations and compared to apartheid-era beach bans. In the wake of the incident, a number of protests took place, including the slaughtering of a sheep at the beach “to exorcise the demon of racism”.

A parliamentary programme published on Wednesday shows that the portfolio committee on environmental affairs has scheduled an inquiry “into the alleged closing off of Clifton Fourth Beach to members of the public” for Monday next week.